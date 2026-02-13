Ramadan 2026: How Fashion Brands Are Blending Culture And Creativity

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 7:50 AM



By: Louise Nichol



As the Holy Month arrives alongside a new fashion season, take the opportunity to press pause on hype, and embrace slow styleAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Spring/summer 2026 is fabled among luxury circles for heralding an unprecedented creative reset at the high end of fashion. This month, leading labels including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta are delivering products masterminded by their respective new artistic maestros to shop floors for the first time.

As customers weigh up Chanel's 'Preppy Coco' or Dior's 'Bow' bag, we are experiencing an inflection point for the luxury industry, with executives hoping the downward slump in sales - globally, if not in the Middle East - is about to be uplifted by the season's injection of fresh creative energy.

This year, the all-important arrival of the spring/summer collections coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan. For retailers and brands, the Holy Month is a key moment in the sales calendar. From groceries to gifting, Ramadan and the Eid celebrations that follow are a crucial revenue driver. That said, balancing commercial nous with cultural nuance is a delicate tightrope that fashion brands, in particular, should tread with care. The brands that are most deeply enmeshed in local communities tend to do this best.

Often eschewing Ramadan-specific sales messages and instead spotlighting regional artists, crafts, customs and heritage, luxury brands playing the long game look to forge deep connections with their clients. Establishing emotional resonance that carries across generations is far more powerful than focusing on short-term sales spikes. We've all seen token 'Ramadan' capsules that bear no relation whatsoever to the changing rhythm of life and spiritual awareness that define this part of the year.

Happily, early indications show that from high street to high end, this year's Ramadan offerings are softer, more subtle, and seamless than ever. In the mass market, H&M has judiciously avoided prints and leaned into draping and elegant scarf necklines across a restrained palette of neutral, earthy tones. Meanwhile, Farfetch, the marketplace e-commerce site that acts as an online store for luxury boutiques around the world, has curated a showcase of almost 100 exclusive pieces for the season, photographed on Arab model Romy Nassar.

“We have observed a robust pattern in consumer behaviour, with searches for modest wear increasing by 62 per cent during the Ramadan period,” says Erwan Jacob, VP Growth Marketing at Farfetch.“This trend highlights the importance of cultural moments in driving luxury consumer engagement.”

To nod to the season with grace, I would start with an accessory by Sarah's Bag. The Beirut-based social enterprise brand incorporates motifs from pomegranates to Arabic calligraphy with the lightest of touches. My favourite outfit for Ramadan is one that has lived in my closet for over a decade; the 'Signature Palm Tree Dress' by Dubai-based Saudi designer Noora Hefzi. Here are some of our top picks:

As AI - the good, the bad, and the uncertain - encroaches more into our lives, the value of human connection that Ramadan forges is extra precious. Let's cherish it together.



