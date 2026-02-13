Mediclinic's Tree Of Life Inspires Organ Donation Awareness In UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the first installation of its kind in the UAE, the Tree of Life represents a significant milestone in national efforts to promote organ donation

Published: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 10:51 AM

Mediclinic City Hospital has unveiled the UAE's first-ever Tree of Life, designed to honour both living and deceased organ donors whose extraordinary generosity has saved and transformed lives.

Located prominently in the hospital lobby, the Tree of Life serves as a powerful focal point for remembrance, reflection and awareness, celebrating donors who gave the ultimate gift of life and recognising the lasting impact of their legacy.

The unveiling ceremony, held on January 27, marked the four-year anniversary of the passing of 17-year-old Viggo Sørensen, whose family's decision to donate six organs went on to save five lives. This selfless act stands at the heart of the Tree of Life's meaning and purpose.

Speaking at the unveiling, Nathalie Grall, Viggo's mother, said:“Viggo's life did not end when he passed - it continues through the lives he saved. Seeing the Tree of Life unveiled in his honour, and in honour of all organ donors, is incredibly moving. I hope it inspires others to see organ donation not as a loss, but as a powerful gift of hope and love.”

The event was attended by three living organ donors, representatives from MOHAP, members of the Mediclinic executive committee, the Mediclinic City Hospital senior leadership team, and clinical teams from the transplant, dialysis and intensive care units, underscoring the collective effort behind organ donation and transplantation.

As the first installation of its kind in the UAE, the Tree of Life represents a significant milestone in national efforts to promote organ donation. The installation honours donors, raises awareness and aims to encourage more people to register as organ donors, ultimately helping to save lives across the country.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity of those who choose to donate life,” said Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.“The Tree of Life is a lasting tribute to organ donors and their families, and we hope it inspires others to consider this profound gift.”

In the coming months, Mediclinic City Hospital will invite additional organ donors and their families to add their names to the Tree of Life, expanding the tribute and further honouring those who have made this life-saving decision. This will help grow the tree as a living memorial, marking the enduring legacies of donors and their loved ones.

Mediclinic City Hospital remains committed to supporting organ donation initiatives and fostering a culture of compassion, awareness and informed choice. By celebrating the selfless act of organ donation, the hospital hopes to inspire others to register as organ donors and contribute to the continued life-saving impact of this vital cause.

