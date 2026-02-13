Book From Dh2: Big Bad Wolf Sale Returns To Dubai During Ramadan 2026

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 1:28 PM UPDATED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 1:35 PM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Visitors can expect food trucks, free workshops for children and competitions alongside shelves packed with English and Arabic titlesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As the city adjusts to Ramadan timings, Dubai residents will be able to browse millions of books priced from Dh2 when the Big Bad Wolf (BBW) book sale opens on February 26 and goes on till March 8, running daily from 10am to 2am.

Billed as a“10-day reading festival”, the sale will take place at the Sound Stage at Dubai Studio City and some books will have discounts of up to 95 per cent.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

After taking a one-year break, organisers say the festival is back bigger, with a renewed focus on making reading affordable and turning book shopping into a social family experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“BBW has become something that families look forward to,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books.“We soon realized that people enjoyed coming to BBW especially during a meaningful period like the holy month along with their families. We have had visitors stay with us until 5am sometimes. There are days when we stayed open for 24 hours to meet customer demand.”

Ramadan Prayer Timings

He added that visitors came from Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah every year to stock up on a variety of books and build their own personal libraries.

Beyond bargain hunting, the venue will resemble a mini cultural fair. Visitors can expect food trucks, free workshops for children and competitions alongside shelves packed with English and Arabic titles. The selection spans children's books, educational resources, fiction, non-fiction and self-development, catering to readers of all ages.

This year's edition is supported through a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, reflecting a wider push to embed reading into everyday life across the UAE.

According to Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Director of the Literature Department at Dubai Culture, such events help position Dubai as a city where literature is part of daily culture.“Through such initiatives, we are building year-round momentum around books and storytelling, strengthening the literary landscape,” she said.

SBA representative Mohamed Noor Hersi said the collaboration helps bring affordable books to more communities.“By collaborating with a global initiative that makes books affordable and widely available, we can reach families, children, and young readers across many diverse backgrounds,” he said.





UAE: In a first, Ajman to host Big Bad Wolf this year; prices to start from Dh2 UAE: Book lovers, authors unite as Sharjah International Book Fair opens with festivities

ALSO READ