'Men Deserve Diamonds, Too': England Rugby Captain Maro Itoje

PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 2:55 PM



By: Husain Rizvi



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The skipper talks lab-grown diamonds, self-expression, the rise of men's fine jewellery, and why Valentine's Day gifting should go both waysAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Diamonds may have long been marketed as a woman's best friend, but that narrative is evolving. As Valentine's Day approaches, luxury lab-grown diamond house Astrea is placing men firmly in the frame, appointing England rugby captain Maro Itoje as Global Ambassador for its men's collection. Known as much for his commanding presence on the pitch as his considered, fashion-forward style off it, Itoje represents a new kind of modern masculinity.

His partnership with Astrea goes beyond a traditional ambassadorial role. Itoje is also a shareholder in the company, aligning himself with founder Nathalie Morrison's vision of sustainable luxury and expanding the conversation around diamonds for men. In the UAE alone, she says nearly 20 per cent of its sales now come from male clients, a number that continues to grow, alongside demand for bold tennis bracelets in black and blue lab-grown diamonds.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

So, should women be buying diamonds for the men in their lives this Valentine's Day? According to Itoje, the answer isn't about replacing tradition, it's about expanding it.

We sat down with the rugby captain to talk timeless elegance, self-expression, sustainability and why men deserve diamonds too. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

What about Astrea and its men's diamond collection resonated with you personally, and what made this the right partnership at this point in your career?

I was introduced to Nathalie through a mutual friend - someone I highly respect. When we met, we didn't just talk about Astrea. We spoke about family, philanthropy and shared values. Family is at the core of who she is, and that's very similar to me, so we connected personally first.

Then we started talking about the business - how exciting it is, the growth, the expansion plans. The first tick was meeting her and her family. The second was the business. And the third was diamonds. What's there not to like? Diamonds are beautiful. They're precious stones I've admired for a long time. I'm also into fashion and high fashion, so bringing all of that together felt like the perfect synergy.

Diamonds have traditionally been marketed to women. Do you think we're seeing a shift in how men view jewellery, and what does wearing diamonds represent to you today?

For me, diamonds have always represented timelessness and elegance. That's what they've traditionally symbolised for women. Now, I think men are starting to appreciate that same beauty, wearing diamonds in a masculine way, but also in an elegant and stylish way.

As society moves forward, we're becoming more accepting that this is okay.

Some men still see diamonds as something“not for them.” What would you say to someone who's hesitant about embracing jewellery?

I wouldn't describe myself as a feminine man. I play rugby - it's a hyper-masculine sport - and I'm in hyper-masculine environments. There's nothing wrong with being masculine. I think sometimes society has put a dampener on masculinity, and that shouldn't be the case.

That said, men should also feel free to express themselves however they like. If you like jewellery, there's no reason you shouldn't wear it. We shouldn't be handcuffed by other people's expectations.

If someone is hesitant, I'd say: be playful. You don't have to go from wearing no jewellery at all to the biggest diamond necklace you've ever seen. Start small: an earring, a bracelet, a ring. Try different things and see what works. Over time, you'll figure out your own style.

Valentine's Day gifting has long revolved around men buying diamonds for women. Why do you think it's time to flip that narrative, and why should women consider gifting diamonds to the men in their lives?

Why not? Men deserve diamonds, too.

But I'd say not“instead of” -“as well as.” It's important to make the women in our lives feel appreciated and special. Diamonds have been a classic, timeless way of doing that for generations. My grandmother loved diamonds. My mother loved diamonds. My wife loves diamonds. And I'm sure if I have a daughter one day, she'll love diamonds too.

So it's not about replacing that tradition, it's about adding men into the picture as well.

Astrea focuses on lab-grown diamonds. Do you think sustainability and innovation are becoming more important in how people approach luxury today, especially for younger consumers?

If you look at society today, we're far more conscious of the impact of our actions, whether that's in fashion, oil, renewables or other industries. We're more aware of our environmental footprint.

Lab-grown diamonds are a perfect example of that shift. We've found a way to create beautiful diamonds without harm to people or the environment. People already love diamonds, but knowing they're created in a responsible way makes you feel good as well as look good.

We're seeing more male athletes, actors and artists confidently wearing fine jewellery. Do you feel this is part of a wider cultural movement around self-expression?

If you look back 30 or 40 years, the only jewellery you'd really see a man wearing would be a watch or cufflinks. That was about it.

Now we're moving into a society where there's more freedom to express ourselves through clothes and jewellery. I think that's a good thing. It's good for men not to feel constrained by old social norms - within reason, of course. It's a positive shift.

How would you describe your own approach to style off the rugby field, and how do diamonds fit into that?

I might be biased because it's my own style, but I'd describe it as“adventurous elegance.” I experiment a little. I probably wear things my contemporaries wouldn't. But I try to do it in a tasteful, classy way.



Why ultra-premium eyewear is the new luxury collectible This Dubai-based designer is building a sustainable fashion label between Italy, India, and the UAE

ALSO READ