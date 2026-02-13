60-Min Cap On School Bus Rides: UAE Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts Of Long Commutes

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM



For many families, school choice comes with trade-offs. Parents continue to rely on bus services for practical reasons, balancing safety, affordability, and work.

Doctors in the UAE have warned that long hours spent on school buses - often in seats not designed for younger children - can harm children's posture, causing slouching, irritability, and even sleep issues.

Experts also say that in the long run this may result in neck, shoulder, and lower back pain, particularly in children who carry heavy school bags or have weak core muscles.

Concerns resurfaced this week over long school bus rides after parents raised complaints at the Federal National Council (FNC) about students spending more than two hours a day commuting.

FNC member Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan highlighted the issue, saying some students remained in school buses often over two hours, raising concerns about student well-being and daily fatigue.

In response, Minister of Education Sarah Al Amiri announced that journey times would now be capped at 45 minutes for kindergarten students and 60 minutes for older pupils.

'Why am I going to school at night?'

Meanwhile, when Khaleej Times reached out to parents, they highlighted how these long commutes disrupt daily routines and exhaust children.

Sharjah resident Nighat Malik shared,“My five-year-old leaves for her school in Dubai at 5.25am and reaches her school in Qusais at 7.15am. She wakes up at 4.45am every morning... A couple of times, she has asked me, 'Mama, why am I going to school at night?' Most of the journey, she dozes off on the bus, both while going and coming back. Although, if we drive down when the road is relatively clear, it takes around 35 minutes to her school.”

“But my husband is unable to drop her in the morning, as he leaves for work by 6.15am and has to take a different route,” she added.

Similarly, 10-year-old Dina Haddad spends nearly two hours travelling to school even though it is just over 5 km from her home in Al Nad, Sharjah.

Her mother, Sara, explained,“The bus takes almost two hours for such a short distance because it has to pick up other students along the way. As a working mother, I can't handle the school runs myself, so the bus is our only option.” Even though Dina finishes classes at 4pm, she usually doesn't get home until 5:30 to 6pm.

For many UAE families, school choice comes with trade-offs. Parents continue to rely on bus services for practical reasons, balancing safety, affordability, and work commitments.

Different health implications

Doctors warn that such long commutes can have serious health implications for children.

Dr. Maya Prabhakaran, Consultant Pediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said,“Chronic fatigue is common in children with long daily commutes... It can lead to headaches, irritability, mood swings, and poor concentration and memory. Long travel time reduces opportunities for physical activity, contributing to lower overall daily movement.”

She added,“Long periods of sitting in school buses, often in seats not ergonomically designed for young children, can contribute to poor posture, including slouched sitting and forward head posture. Over time, this may lead to neck, shoulder, and lower back discomfort, especially in children who already carry heavy school bags or have weak core muscles.”

Dr. Mamata Bothra, a specialist in pediatrics and neonatology at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, explained how academic performance may also suffer.

“Prolonged daily travel may shorten effective sleep duration, increase morning stress levels, reduce cognitive sharpness during first school periods... When travel exceeds 90–120 minutes daily, it can interfere with sustained attention, working memory, and emotional regulation.”

New norms align with global child welfare.

Medical experts agree that the newly introduced 45-minute limit for kindergarten students and 60 minutes for older pupils aligns with international child welfare recommendations.

“Trips under 45 minutes are generally considered developmentally reasonable... For older students, trips of up to 60 minutes are typically acceptable, assuming the total daily commute does not exceed 90–120 minutes combined,” Dr. Bothra said.

Doctors also caution about less obvious effects.“Long commutes for children can increase anxiety, reduce opportunities for family interaction, and limit participation in extracurricular activities. Children thrive when they have time for family conversations, unstructured play, and early evening rest - routines that long commutes can disrupt. Extended bus journeys also raise safety and environmental concerns, exposing children to traffic pollution, road vibrations, and, in warmer climates, heat stress if air conditioning is insufficient,” Dr. Bothra added.



