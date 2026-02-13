E-Scooters Banned In UAE Schools? What Parents, Students Must Know

From sudden lane switching on busy roads to students riding without helmets, the dangers are real - and sometimes tragic

By: Nandini Sircar



[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For many children, the thrill of zipping to school on an electric scooter or e-bike is hard to resist. But across the UAE, schools and parents are increasingly recognising that this excitement can come with serious safety risks.

What started as a fun and convenient way to commute has increasingly become a source of concern, as accidents and near-misses involving young riders grab headlines. From sudden lane switching on busy roads to students riding without helmets, the dangers are real - and sometimes tragic.

Across Dubai and other Emirates, incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes have prompted schools to tighten safety rules.

In this Q&A, we speak to schools, traffic experts, and authorities to help parents navigate the new rules, understand the risks, and explore safer alternatives for student commutes.

1. Are e-scooters allowed in UAE schools?

Many schools have implemented strict bans on motorised personal transport devices. Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, for example, now prohibits students from bringing electric scooters, electric bicycles, and electric motorbikes onto school premises.

“Across the UAE, there has been a notable increase in serious accidents involving electric scooters, electric bikes, and similar motorised vehicles. While many young people use these responsibly, the speed of these devices, limited protective measures, and the challenges of sharing roads and pathways with other traffic present an increased level of risk for students of school age," read a DIA circular to parents.

Families were informed that only non-motorised transport, such as bicycles and standard scooters, are permitted on campuses from now. Students using these are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and dismount upon arrival at school.

2. What happens if a student violates these rules?

Penalties vary by school, but consequences are designed to reinforce safety and responsibility:



Scooters or bikes of students can be confiscated temporarily or permanently.

Repeat violations may lead to a ban from riding to school.

Parents are contacted immediately to arrange safe collection of the vehicle. Electric scooter riders who violate safety rules can face fines ranging from Dh200 to Dh500 by the authorities.

3. What are the most common violations observed?

Schools and residents have reported several unsafe practices among young riders:

instead of designated lanes., with many children below the legal age of 16 using e-scooters., increasing the risk of head injuries.

, including speeding, swerving, or performing stunts.from footpaths to roads and back without signalling.

, which compromises balance and control.

"I have noticed many people, including a few senior school students who go to school on these motorised vehicles, don't stick to one path. Sometimes, they are on the footpath, then suddenly, they switch to the main road and ride like motorbikes. Many of the riders don't wear helmets or reflective gear,” said Springs resident Anchal Koduri.

Residents also highlighted many riders often shoot across pedestrian crossings without warning.

“I have seen several young people commute plugged into headphones or AirPods, often unaware of what's happening around them. At the same time, a large number don't fully understand road rules or how to ride safely on streets and sidewalks,” added British expat, Justin Brain.

They point out that such erratic behaviour not only endangers students themselves but also puts pedestrians and drivers at risk.

4. Why are schools taking these strict measures now?

Rising accidents in the UAE have prompted urgent action. In 2024, at least 10 people died and 259 were injured in 254 road accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles. Dubai recorded up to 13 fatalities in the first five months of 2025.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police report that sudden lane swerving into vehicle traffic remains the leading cause of fatal crashes.

“The situation in many schools is, that many kids under the age of 16 are commuting to school on e-scooters, which is against the law. The helmet-wearing rate is very low, which is also against the rules set out by the authorities... Security staff and teachers must be present at arrival of students and interact with them in case of non-compliance with the law,” said Thomas Edelmann, RoadSafetyUAE.

High-speed motorised devices pose a significant risk when combined with inexperienced riders. Last year, Dubai Police also cracked down on teenagers riding e-bikes at speeds exceeding 100 km/h, emphasizing the dangers of unregulated rides.

5. What are the legal requirements for e-scooter use in Dubai?

The RTA regulations set clear standards:



Minimum age: 16 years for legal e-scooter use.

Riders without a valid driving license must obtain a permit.

Use is restricted to designated lanes and areas. Helmets and protective gear are mandatory.

“Our group of schools does not permit e-scooters on campus for school children. This is in line with RTA regulations in Dubai... As many of our students are below or around this age threshold, and given the safety risks on school grounds, we do not allow e-scooters for commuting to or on any of our campuses. We encourage families to explore approved alternatives such as school buses, cycling, or walking with parental supervision and helmets,” said Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools

These regulations are essential for parents to understand, as legal violations can carry fines or liability in case of accidents.

6. How can parents ensure their children are safe?

Parental responsibility is crucial. Experts recommend:



Ensuring children wear helmets and protective gear at all times.

Supervising rides until children demonstrate safe riding practices.

Familiarizing themselves and their children with RTA rules and traffic laws.

Choosing safe, age-appropriate alternatives like school buses, cycling, or walking. Regularly inspecting e-scooters or bikes for brakes, tires, lights, and reflectors.

“Parents must familiarize themselves with the RTA rules and educate their children accordingly... Parents should actively supervise their children when they are using e-scooters or bikes until they demonstrate a level of competence and understanding of safety rules,” stated the DPS Dubai E-Scooter Policy.

Parental guidance ensures that children understand the potential risks of reckless riding and the consequences of unsafe behaviour.

7. Are there any schools that still allow e-scooters?

Yes, but only under strict policies. For example, Delhi Private School Dubai permits e-scooters with these conditions:



Helmets and protective gear are mandatory, including reflective clothing, knee and elbow pads.

Age and permission: Riders must be 16+ with valid licenses or permits. Parents must provide written consent.

Traffic rules compliance: Students must obey signals, yield to pedestrians, and ride only in designated lanes.

Speed and behaviour: Maximum speed of 20 km/h outside school, no reckless stunts, and safe riding at all times. Parking and security: Vehicles must be parked in designated areas and secured with locks.

Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action, suspension, or permanent confiscation of the scooter.

8. How do schools enforce compliance?

Enforcement is multi-layered:



Monitoring: Security staff and teachers interact with students on arrival to ensure compliance.

Communication: Schools educate students on rules, legal requirements, and safe riding practices.

Peer initiatives: Some schools involve students in creating awareness campaigns, posters, or videos to promote safety. Parental involvement: Parents are encouraged to actively participate in ensuring compliance, including supervising rides and checking equipment.

“If schools and their regulatory authority (like KHDA, ADEK) are of the opinion that e-scooter transportation is of importance for students, they could team up with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and other regulatory authorities to assess the current rules and propose updated ones, with regards to age for example,” added Thomas Edelmann, RoadSafetyUAE.

9. Are there safer alternatives for children commuting to school?

Schools and experts emphasize safer, supervised options:



School buses: Often the safest and most regulated mode of transport.

Walking: Ideal for students living nearby, with parental supervision. Cycling: Encouraged for age-appropriate students with helmets and protective gear.

Parents are advised to plan routes, supervise initial rides, and enforce safety habits, ensuring children develop a sense of responsibility while commuting independently.

10. What is the takeaway for parents in the UAE?

E-scooters and similar motorised devices can be fun but carry serious risks for young riders. Schools are proactively banning or regulating their use to safeguard students, but parental supervision, awareness, and adherence to RTA rules remain critical.

“The overwhelming majority of parents do not wear helmets. We understand that certain schools already banned the use of e-scooters... Students should be invited to come up with meaningful communication material and initiatives for their peers with regards to being compliant with the laws and rules of e-scooter transportation,” added Edelmann.

Ultimately, the goal is a safe, enjoyable commute for students while teaching them responsibility, awareness, and compliance with traffic law - a lesson that will stay with them well beyond their school years.



