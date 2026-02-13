Ramadan Fitness In UAE: Why 'Golden Hour' Before Iftar Is Busiest Time For Workouts

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 1:17 PM UPDATED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 1:27 PM



Tracks and gyms across Abu Dhabi come alive as the sun dips and iftar approaches. The final two hours before breaking the fast this Ramadan - widely known as the“golden hour” - have become the preferred training time for many fasting athletes. It offers both mental relief at the end of the day and the chance to hydrate and refuel immediately after exercising.

For running communities and fitness studios across the capital, the surge in activity just before sunset is no accident. Coaches said that the final stretch of the fasting day offers a rare balance between physiological efficiency and practical timing - especially for people juggling work, family and, religious commitments.

At adidas Runners Abu Dhabi, Ramadan trainin has been steadily evolving. Captain Rohit Kumar said the community began formally adjusting its schedules during Ramadan in 2022, but this year marked a more deliberate shift to accommodate fasting athletes.

“We felt a two-hour window would give adequate flexibility to members,” Kumar said.“Those fasting can run from 5 to 6pm and still make it home in time for iftar, while those finishing work later can join the 6 to 7pm session.”

Why is it called the 'golden hour'?

In previous years, the group experimented with late-night sessions after iftar, but turnout remained limited. Many runners lived far from the training location and preferred to train closer to home. By contrast, pre-iftar sessions have consistently drawn stronger numbers, with up to 40 to 50 runners expected across the two early-evening runs this Ramadan.

From a sports science perspective, the popularity of this window is rooted in recovery timing.“Sixty to 90 minutes before breaking fast allows the person to refuel almost immediately with water and macros, mainly proteins and carbs,” Kumar explained.“This tends to minimise muscle breakdown. It also gives runners a mental edge and distraction towards the end of the fast.”

That combination of controlled effort followed by immediate nourishment is what has earned the slot its“golden hour” label.“It's an ideal training window because of those factors,” he explained.

Two training peaks during Ramadan

Inside gyms, a similar pattern emerges. Marcin Kiermasz, endurance athlete and general manager of Hybrid Studio Abu Dhabi, has observed two clear peaks in activity during Ramadan: the final one to two hours before iftar, and another one to three hours after.

“Pre-iftar is packed because people want to finish and break the fast straight after,” he said.“Post-iftar is more for performance and heavier work.”

Studios typically adjust programming to reflect this rhythm. Pre-iftar sessions focus on aerobic conditioning, engine-building and movement quality, while post-iftar training prioritises strength and muscle maintenance.

Kiermasz explained why the pre-iftar window is metabolically attractive.“You're fasting, insulin is low, glycogen is lower - so your body taps more into fat stores,” he says.“For endurance and weight loss, training before iftar is definitely better. You finish, hydrate, refuel immediately - perfect timing for recovery.”

For runners, that efficiency matters. Fares Al Sawi, a running coach who works with small groups focusing on 5km and 10km distances, keeps pre-iftar training deliberately light.“I only do easy runs - 30 to 45 minutes,” he says.“This is the best time to train if you are fasting, especially for people who want to lose weight, because you burn more fat and feel lighter training on an empty stomach.”

More intense sessions, he added, are better suited to after iftar, when hydration and fuel are restored.

Early morning training

Some athletes, however, experiment with another training window earlier in the day - shortly after dawn prayers. In this routine, a light and refreshing suhoor is taken before Fajr, followed by training one to two hours into the fasting day.

Kumar described this not as a replacement for the golden hour, but as a different opportunity altogether.“I'd call this more of a performance window opportunity for those training early,” he said.“You can fuel before the workout and also push or train harder compared to training during the golden hour.”

Kiermasz agreed that post-Fajr training can work if managed carefully. After hydrating and consuming light carbohydrates at suhoor, energy levels can feel unexpectedly strong in the early morning, making it suitable for easy aerobic work, technique drills or mobility.

“The only risk is poor sleep or doing too much,” he cautioned.“Ramadan is not the month to chase intensity - it's the month to manage load intelligently.”

Al Sawi, however, notd that for runners in particular, the lack of protein after training post-suhoor can make sustaining energy throughout the day difficult.“I tried it personally and couldn't continue the rest of the day,” he says.

Across disciplines, coaches agree on one point: the golden hour before iftar has become popular not because it is easy, but because it is efficient. With expectations adjusted, intensity controlled, and recovery immediately following effort, it offers fasting athletes the most practical way to stay consistent throughout Ramadan.



