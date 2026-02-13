Tickets From Dh2: UAE Lottery Launches New Online Game With Chance To Win Every 2 Mins

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 11:31 AM



The UAE Lottery has unveiled its latest online game Quick 5, giving players the chance to win life-changing prizes every two minutes.

Tickets start at Dh2, with prizes of up to 550 times the entry amount, making it a fast-paced addition to the lottery's growing portfolio.

How to Play Quick 5:

In Quick 5, each draw randomly selects five numbers from 1 to 11. Players can choose between two play types:

In Quick 5, each draw randomly selects five numbers from 1 to 11. Players can choose between two play types:

ANY: Match your numbers in any order. EXACT: Pick up to three numbers and match them in the exact order drawn.

Players can also join multiple rounds or use the Easy Pick option, where numbers are automatically selected.

Quick 5 joins other popular UAE Lottery games like Color Prediction, which features draws every minute and tickets from Dh1.

Regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), all games guarantee integrity and transparency for players.



