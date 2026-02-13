Ajman Announces Remote Work For Government Employees On Fridays During Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 4:08 PM



Across UAE, federal ministries and entities may either follow the approved flexible work regulations during working days in Ramadan or, grant flexibility for employees to work remotely on FridaysAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Ajman has mandated 100 per cent remote work on Fridays for government employees during the holy month.

With 2026 designated as the 'Year of the Family', the initiative aims to enhance work-life balance. Remote work is aimed at providing a flexible environment that supports employee well-being, positively impacts productivity levels, and respects the sanctity of Ramadan.

UAE's public sector employees will get reduced working hours during the holy month. From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be from 9am to noon.

Across UAE, federal ministries and entities may either follow the approved flexible work regulations during working days in Ramada or, grant flexibility for employees to work remotely on Fridays.

This must be at most 70 per cent of the total number of the entity's employees, in accordance with the approved controls, UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources earlier announced.



