Dubai Ruler Launches Ramadan Campaign To Save 5 Million Kids From Malnutrition

Sheikh Mohammed says that the "Edge of Life" campaign is launched in partnership with a group of international organizations in efforts to raise at least one billion dirhamsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday announced the "Edge of Life" Ramadan campaign, which aims to save 5 million children under the age of five from death due to malnutrition and hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a social media post, "In a few days, we will welcome a generous month that is so dear to us... And as is our annual custom, we are launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign from the people of the UAE to the world."

The global humanitarian campaign focuses on children at risk of hunger in the world's most vulnerable communities, especially in areas of natural disasters and conflicts. Statistics reveal that 5 children under the age of 5 die of hunger and malnutrition around the world every minute.

The campaign encourages participation from all segments of the UAE community, including individuals and institutions, serving as a meaningful expression of human solidarity and a shared responsibility to protect children's fundamental right to life.

The Ruler of Dubai affirmed that this Ramadan campaign reflects the UAE's founding values and embodies the nation's commitment to being a global example of generosity, inspiring positive impact worldwide.

He said that this campaign is now launched in partnership with a group of international organizations with the main goal of raising at least one billion dirhams locally and internationally in order to save five million children "who are on the edge of life," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

The campaign is being launched in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that last year, more than 118 million children worldwide suffered from malnutrition; of them, he says an estimated 2.6 million children died due to hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that "it is neither our trait nor our value to hear of such a human tragedy unfolding before the eyes of the world and do nothing about it."

Watch the video Sheikh Mohammed shared on his social media platform:

The Edge of Life campaign, operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is the latest in a series of Ramadan campaigns launched under Dubai's ruler's directives.

In Ramadan 2020, the 10 Million Meals campaign collected over 15.3 million meals, donated by individuals and institutions across both the public and private sectors.

This was followed in 2021 by the 100 Million Meals campaign, which distributed 220 million meals across 30 countries on four continents.

In 2022, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign reached its target in under a month, providing food aid in 50 countries with the support of more than 320,000 contributors.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign in Ramadan 2023 drew widespread participation and raised AED 1.075 billion by the end of Ramadan.

In Ramadan 2024, the Mothers' Endowment campaign honored mothers in the UAE by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to support sustainable education for millions worldwide. The campaign exceeded its target, raising over AED 1.4 billion before the end of the holy month.

In 2025, the Fathers' Endowment campaign sought to honor fathers by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to provide healthcare to the poor and needy. The campaign achieved unprecedented success, raising more than AED 3.7 billion before the end of Ramadan.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, highlighted the urgency of the Edge of Life campaign, stating,“Millions of children suffer from life-threatening malnutrition. Our goal is to rescue 5 million children and protect another 30 million children from the threat of hunger."

Al Gergawi also emphasized that the Ramadan campaign comes at a crucial time, as international organizations face funding shortfalls, particularly in countries dealing with the compounded challenges of conflict, forced displacement, and the impacts of climate change.



