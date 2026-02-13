Valentine's Day Gifts In UAE Priced Up To Dh40,000 Sales Set To Grow Up To 40%

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 4:39 PM



By: Hind Aldah



On Valentine's, the majority of gifts are bought for sentimental purposes, with some looking at price tags only as an afterthoughtAdd as a preferredsource on Google

With Valentine's Day gifts reaching a whopping Dh39,999, data shows that online sales are forecast to grow by 35 to 40 per cent year on year, with the gifting market projected to reach $6.38 billion in the UAE by 2030.

Gift retailers across the UAE are preparing for one of their busiest periods of the year, as demand typically peaks within a 72-hour window leading up to February 14, with a sharp rise in last-minute purchases.

Some retailers, like the flower and gift shop FNP, are selling extravagant flower bouquets worth hundreds of thousands of dirhams. One of the items it sells is a 2-metre heart shaped bouquet composed of 5,000 red roses, which is priced at a whopping Dh39,999, its highest priced item.

The average UAE consumer is expected to spend between Dh410 and Dh430 per gift, which is nearly 1.5 times higher than the average January order value, according to data by Flowwow.

Flowwow, an online marketplace which sells flowers, cakes, and gifts, says that this holiday will be one of the strongest revenue generators for gift businesses. Last year, it recorded a 2-time increase in Valentine's gift orders, while the peak came from last-minute orders on Valentine's Day itself.

According to market analysts, this 72-hour surge in spending becomes highly profitable for some businesses, especially in a place like the UAE.“It's not structural to the economy, but it is highly profitable for the right businesses,” Akshay Sardana, Vice President of Strategy & International Development at the Continental Group, told Khaleej Times.

Emotions over finances

On Valentine's, the majority of gifts are bought for sentimental purposes, with some looking at price tags only as an afterthought. Sardana said that buying gifts tied to identity and relationships feels justified because "perceived downside of 'under-delivering' emotionally outweighs the financial premium."

On the other hand, what is more expensive can sometimes feel less personal than a well-thought-out picnic, he added.“What's changed in recent years is that“luxury” doesn't always mean expensive. It means thoughtful.”

Moreover, businesses that offer ready-to-gift bundles, limited editions, and personalisation win over customers since it makes them feel like they purchased more meaningful presents, said Tatiana Laudati, Marketing Consultant and Board Member, Middle East Social Media Digital Association (MESMDA).

“From a marketing perspective, timing is key - most demand happens in the final week, so targeted digital campaigns, retargeting and clear same-day or last-minute delivery messaging drive results,” she added.

Also, Valentine's Day is becoming more than just a celebration of love between couples. Self-gifting, friendships, and family are all part of the occasion now, Laudati said.“The shift I'm seeing is less about discounts and more about positioning the purchase as a thoughtful gesture or experience,” the marketing consultant added.

Anis Abdul Razak Kalsekar, Founder of fragrance brand Canéza, echoed the sentiment that customers are drawn to premium gift packages.“Established brands rarely rely on excessive markups alone,” he said,“Instead, profitability is driven by strategic value creation consisting of limited editions, curated gift sets, elevated packaging, and experiential positioning.”

“Consumers are not simply buying a product; they are buying a moment, a memory, or a statement of intent. When a gift feels personal, symbolic, and lasting, price sensitivity naturally decreases,” he added.



