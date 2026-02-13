Watch: Cars Stop At Random On Abu Dhabi Roads Causing Multiple Accidents

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 4:46 PM



By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Police issued a video urging drivers not to stop in the middle of the road for any reasonAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Suddenly stopping in the middle of the road while driving can prove to be quite dangerous. A video released by Abu Dhabi Police on Friday showed multiple accidents caused due to vehicles halting at random, as other cars behind them failed to stop in time to prevent a crash.

The video, released in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, showed accidents caused by vehicles due to lack of attention and drivers being distracted on the road while traffic was halted.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers not to stop in the middle of the road, whether due to a tire malfunction or any other reason, and asked them to head to the nearest exit to ensure the safety of road users.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

In cases where the vehicle cannot be moved, they advised that the Command and Control Center at 999 (Operations Room) should be immediately contacted to so that they can provide the necessary support, thus avoiding serious and dangerous accidents and traffic disruptions.

They also stressed the importance of avoiding distractions and maintaining full concentration while driving to prevent unexpected road hazards, thereby enhancing alertness and enabling timely and safe responses.

They explained that inattention in such situations may lead to traffic accidents that often result in fatalities and serious injuries, in addition to legal liability.



Watch: Distracted driver causes van to go off road, crash into traffic sign in Sharjah Watch: Reckless driver caught live streaming while speeding on Abu Dhabi road

ALSO READ