Sharjah Retailer Allocates Dh35 Million To Ramadan Discounts, Cuts Prices Up To 75%

In preparation for the holy month, stores say they've ensured sufficient stock of essential food items to meet consumer demand throughout the month

Government-backed UAE retailers have joined the private sector to cut prices up to 75 per cent and freeze prices of dozens of items during Ramadan this year.

Sharjah Coop announced that prices have been cut on more than 10,000 essential consumer products. It allocated over Dh35 million in terms of discounts for Ramadan.

The initiative aims to ease living expenses for consumers by offering special promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.

Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, emphasised that the launch of the“Ramadan Togetherness” campaign ensures the availability of essential food, grocery, and consumer goods at competitive and accessible prices across more than 75 retail outlets throughout Sharjah, in addition to its online store.

In preparation for Ramadan, the store has ensured sufficient stock of essential food items included in the promotional campaign to meet consumer demand throughout the month. Products will be made available in large quantities at carefully studied prices to maximise consumer benefit.

Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, director of marketing and public relations, Sharjah Cooperative, pointed out that people will have big discounts on different types of other items as well, apart from the main products such as rice, oil sugar and flour.

He said the amount has been hiked by Dh5 million to Dh35 million this year to support everyone in the community.“Our support will continue until the end of Ramadan. That's why we increased the amount by Dh5 million this year, alongside prizes.

Freezing prices of 160-plus items

Dubai-based retailer, Union Coop, announced discounts of up to 60 per cent on more than 3,000 food and non-food products, including rice, oils, flour, sugar, poultry, eggs, dates, and fresh and frozen items, across all branches, the online store, and the 'Tamayaz' app. Prices of more than 160 essential goods have been frozen to ensure stability throughout the month.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that the retailer currently offers over 6,000 locally produced products and continues its price reduction and stabilisation initiative launched three years ago, with product lists reviewed monthly based on demand.

The cooperative will also continue the 'Your Iftar is Their Suhoor' initiative for the eighth consecutive year to reduce food waste and promote sustainability.

To further strengthen food security, it tied up with more than 33 local farms and an international supply network, while maintaining delivery services to ensure convenience and reduce congestion.

Al Hashemi reaffirmed that the campaign reflects Union Coop's ongoing social and economic commitment to supporting families during Ramadan.



