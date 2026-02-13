Will Rain Wash Out T20 India-Pakistan Game On Sunday? Weather Forecast In Colombo

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 8:55 PM



By: Meher Dhanjal



Share:







Both teams have two wins out of two in Group A, meaning the winner should be assured of a place in the Super Eights roundAdd as a preferredsource on Google

After much uncertainty on whether India and Pakistan will play against each other, cricket fanatics have rejoiced as both teams are set to play on Sunday.

Emotions will run high as every ball and shot is cheered or jeered in the high-stakes showdown between the uneasy South Asian neighbours. Both teams have two wins out of two in Group A, meaning the winner should be assured of a place in the Super Eights round.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

However, first, let's take a look at if the match would take place in an ideal weather condition.

Weather in Colombo on Sunday

Sri Lankan authorities have issued an advisory informing residents of a possible low-pressure condition on Sunday. This means that rains are possible - and could even possibly intensify.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to be "cloudy with a couple of showers". It also said that there will be a 93 per cent chance of rain.

The rain may complicate things, as both teams are unbeaten in the group so far - and will receive equal points if the game is forfeited. The two bitter rivals only meet in global or regional tournaments these days and only on neutral territory.

It has been more than 18 years since India and Pakistan last met in a Test match, and 13 years since either side crossed the border to play a bilateral series.

Boycott and back

The biggest and most lucrative game in world cricket was only revived after a frantic weekend of negotiations.

The governments of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka both wrote to their counterpart in Islamabad on Monday urging it to change its stance and allow the game to go ahead. They got their wish just before midnight.

After "multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15", the Pakistan government said.

The decision had been taken with the aim of "protecting the spirit of cricket", it said.

The 20-team tournament had been overshadowed by an acrimonious political build-up.

Bangladesh, who refused to play in India after citing security concerns, were replaced by Scotland.

As a protest, the Pakistan government ordered the team on the eve of the tournament not to face India, which is co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka, before relenting eight days later.

(With inputs from AFP)



T20 World Cup: ICC in talks to revive India-Pakistan clash on February 15 'Good sense' hailed as blockbuster India-Pakistan match to go ahead

ALSO READ