Dubai's University Of Wollongong Halts 100% Parking Fee Hike After Student Feedback

PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 5:38 PM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



Share:







The university initially said underground parking prices will be increased to Dh20 per hour, up from Dh10 per hour; the move led several students to begin a petitionAdd as a preferredsource on Google

A Dubai university has confirmed to Khaleej Times that it will not increase the rates of its paid parking facility“for the time being” after feedback from students. The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UoWD) said in a statement to Khaleej Times that it will continue the current rates and work closely with its partners to ensure“stability for students” while discussions continue.

Prof Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President, UOWD said that the university took its student feedback about parking arrangements seriously.“We are working closely with our partner, Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP),” he said.“As part of the broader review of parking in the area, DKP confirmed that the development of a suitable parking model will prioritise students, identifying them separately from other visitors to provide better parking arrangements. DKP also confirmed that the new parking fees will not be implemented for the time being, with current parking arrangements remaining unchanged.”

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

It was on Wednesday that the university sent out an email advisory, seen by Khaleej Times, that the underground parking prices will be increased to Dh20 per hour as per a decision by operators of the facility. It also stated that 160 students will get two hours of free parking at the university's underground parking on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The current parking rates charge Dh10 per hour after two hours of free parking for everyone. The move had led several students to begin a petition, and some took to social media.

Four times the price

Indian engineering student Ahmed welcomed the move. He currently pays Dh20 for spending four hours on campus. He said it would have increase to Dh80 if the new system had been rolled out.“That is four times the current amount,” he said.“It was too much for most of the students, including myself, to afford.”

Students at the university have an alternative option to park at the open parking space near the tram station at a cost of Dh5 per hour and take a shuttle bus to the university. However, Ahmed pointed out that the parking lot was extremely crowded and would have seen a bigger influx of cars if the new prices had gone into effect.

Dubai mother Shehnaz said that she was considering dropping her son to school when the email came.“He currently spends five hours on campus three days a week,” she said.“That would be Dh100 per day. In a week that would come to Dh380. It is a lot to pay just for parking for a university student. I am so grateful that the parking operators have reversed the decision. It is a huge relief for parents like us.”

Another student S.K. said that several of his classmates had petitioned to the university to reconsider the move.“I am glad they have decided not to go ahead with this now,” he said.“It gives us students a breather.”



Paid parking in 2 Dubai communities: Residents change daily routines to adapt

Why Dubai wants more than half students to use school transport Paid parking in Discovery Gardens, registration deadline pushed after app issues reported

ALSO READ