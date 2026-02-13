Ramadan 2026: Turning Iftar Leftovers Into Suhoor As Kids Lead Food Waste Change

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Every Ramadan, dining tables across the UAE, no matter the background, are filled with generous spreads. Hungry hands that have fasted the whole day often prepare more than needed. And then, much of the leftovers end up in the fridge.

This year, parents are leading initiatives to break this generational cycle by teaching the youngest members of the family how to reduce waste.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

One mother of four says children learn best through simple, real-life moments.“Ramadan is a powerful time for this, as families come together for Iftar and Suhoor, and food naturally becomes a way to talk about gratitude, care, and sharing,” said Ola Bishara, parenting expert and ICF-certified parenting coach.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Recognising Ramadan as the right time to plant these habits, Bishara took the step to reach more families by collaborating with the food delivery company Deliveroo to distribute 5,000 flyers with grocery and food orders. The flyers include practical tips for parents to start teaching children how to limit food waste. They are being distributed across HOP Downtown, HOP JLT, HOP Motor City, Editions Hessa and Editions Mirdif.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

“We wanted to create practical tips that involve children in everyday food choices during Ramadan,” Bishara explained.“The aim is to help them reduce food waste while building a lasting respect for food and a sense of empathy that extends beyond the table and beyond the holy month.”

“Through the flyer, we've brought together 26 easy, practical tips grouped under six clear themes,” she added.

The guide is simple enough for children to understand or for parents to easily explain. It covers everything from helping kids understand where food comes from to planning meals together to avoid overcooking or over-ordering. The themes also include serving the right portions, storing food properly, making leftovers fun, and encouraging giving and reflection.

The mother and coach said that involving children does not only build awareness, but also develops a sense of ownership that helps nurture long-term mindful eating habits.

Taghrid Oraibi, head of communications at Deliveroo Middle East, said the initiative was designed to feel accessible and family-focused, helping turn everyday moments around the table into learning opportunities.

A wider push to reduce food waste

The initiative comes as food waste remains a national focus. In a continued push toward sustainability goals, ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, returned as the Food Waste Reduction Partner for the 2026 edition of Taste of Dubai which ran from February 6-8. Since its involvement in the festival in 2024, collaborations across Taste of Abu Dhabi and Taste of Dubai have helped divert more than 1,820 kilograms of food waste from landfills.

At Taste of Dubai 2026, ne'ma implemented practical measures guided by its Zero Food Waste Events framework, including on-ground awareness prompts, and recipe cards that show how leftovers from live cooking demonstrations can be repurposed into new meals. The initiative supports the UAE's broader goal of reducing food loss and waste and making responsible consumption part of everyday life.



Ramadan 2026: How to pay Zakat in UAE as national platform launched Ramadan 2026: How fashion brands are blending culture and creativity

ALSO READ