Valentine's Day 2026: 'First Kiss' Celebrates Love With Improv Theatre

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) This Valentine's week, The Courtyard Playhouse in Al Quoz invites audiences to experience love with First Kiss, an improvised theatre event running for three nights.

First Kiss explores how one small moment can set an entire life in motion. Drawing inspiration from real stories, performers create spontaneous, emotionally rich narratives that unfold across years. The event runs on February 12, 13 and 14, 2026.

The event reflects the quiet truths of connection: the moments we return to, replay, and wonder about long after they've passed.

"A first kiss can feel insignificant or life-changing, and often it's only later that we realise which one it was," says Marie, the manager of Courtyard Playhouse and also one of the performers in the improv show. "This show lives in that space."

Each performance is unique, shaped by the stories shared in the room that night. First Kiss offers an alternative Valentine's experience: reflective, connecting and unforgettable.

For online bookings, visit the website of The Courtyard Playhouse. Due to limited seating, audiences are encouraged to book in advance. RSVP is essential.



