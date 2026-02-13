Valentine's Day 2026: Mister Baker Unveils Limited Edition 'Cupcake Bouquet'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) This Valentine's Day, should it be cake or flowers? Mister Baker ends the debate with a new product.

One of the UAE's oldest bakeries is launching a limited edition cupcake flower bouquet, ahead of this Valentine's Day, giving you gifting options for your spouse or Valentine.

Recommended For You UAE closes 230 social media accounts for unlicenced domestic worker hiring in 2025

Available by pre-order only between February 9 and February 15, these edible bouquets start from Dh99.

The new product range features hand-piped buttercream "petals", crafted with artisanal precision and wrapped in premium florist-style paper.

Go ahead, have your cake and eat it too.