Valentine's Day 2026: Mister Baker Unveils Limited Edition 'Cupcake Bouquet'
One of the UAE's oldest bakeries is launching a limited edition cupcake flower bouquet, ahead of this Valentine's Day, giving you gifting options for your spouse or Valentine.
Available by pre-order only between February 9 and February 15, these edible bouquets start from Dh99.
The new product range features hand-piped buttercream "petals", crafted with artisanal precision and wrapped in premium florist-style paper.
Go ahead, have your cake and eat it too.
