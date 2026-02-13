Indian Actress Sreeleela Balances Studies, Showbiz To Become A Doctor
Viewers expressed surprise at how the actress, now a popular name in Indian cinema, managed to balance a demanding career in showbiz and complete her MBBS at the same time.
A course in medicine can be demanding on its own. An MBBS course in India typically involves five to six years of rigorous study and clinical training, followed by medical postings and other rigorous examinations.
An American actress of Indian origin, Sreeleela shot to nationwide fame for her performance in the Kissik song in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 (2024).
She began her medical studies in 2020 at the DY Patil Medical College in Mumbai, according to Indian media reports. Detroit-born Sreeleela, however, grew up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist.
Sreeleela made her acting debut in the Telugu film Chitrangada (2017). She followed that up with Kiss (2019).
The budding actress has a busy year ahead, with the Pawan Kalyan actioner Ustaad Bhagat Singh and an untitled Hindi film to be directed by Anurag Basu in the pipeline.
In rare company
Sreeleela now belongs to an elite company of actresses who have completed their degrees in medicine while pursuing a career in Indian cinema. Others to have walked this path before her include the noted Tamil-Malayalam actresses Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Lexmi, Maalik and Operation Valentine star Manushi Chhillar and Bollywood actress Aditi Govitrikar. Aditi Shankar, daughter of S Shankar, who directed the blockbusters Indian, Mudhalvan (Nayak in Hindi) and Indian 2, is also a doctor.
Meenakshi Chaudhary, the star of Lucky Baskhar, The Greatest of All Time and Sreeleela's co-star from Guntur Kaaram, holds a bachelor's degree in dental surgery.
