South Korean Actor Jung Eun-Woo Dies At 39. Did He Foresee His End?

Actor Jung Eun-woo, who appeared in popular Korean dramas such as Bride of the Sun, Welcome to Waikiki and Miss Change, died at 39. News of his demise broke out late on February 11, shocking the legions of his fans and admirers around the world.

Eung-woo's family has requested for privacy and didn't reveal the cause of his death.

However, attention has focused on his last post on Instagram, a day before his death. The post comprised a carousel of photographs of him, Hong Kong actor and singer Leslie Cheung and the British singer-songwriter and musician Amy Winehouse. The post, in Korean, was captioned: "Missing, envious, regrettable," followed by the words PIR.

While Cheung died on April 1, 2003, Winehouse passed away on July 23, 2011.

Fans are now interpreting the acronym as an inversion of GB, which stands for "goodbye, rest in peace". The fact that Cheung and Winehouse died at the peak of their careers only added to the chatter.

Born on April 10, 1986, in Incheon, South Korea, the actor's given name was named Jung Dong-jin. An avid basketballer in school, Eun-woo met with an injury, ruling him out of sports.

In 2006, he debuted in the Korean show Rounding Off season 3 and went on to gain acclaim for his performances in productions, including Smile, Bride of the Sun and My Only One. His critically acclaimed role in Welcome to Waikiki 2 brought him fame across the world.

Eun-woo dated the actress-model Park Han-byul in 2014. They, however, separated nearly a year later.

The actor's funeral, according to South Korea's The Chosun Daily, will take place at the New Korea Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, with the procession scheduled for 12 pm (7 am UAE time) on February 13.



