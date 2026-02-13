Celebrate Valentine's In UAE: Romantic Ideas Under Dh200

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a city known for luxury dining and grand gestures, Valentine's Day can quickly turn into an expensive night out. But celebrating 'love' does not have to come with a hefty bill. This year, couples across the UAE have more options than ever to plan a meaningful date without overspending.

Here are budget-friendly Valentine's ideas across the UAE that deliver the romance without the price tag.

Furry Valentine

What's better than spending Valentine's Day surrounded by puppies? For animal lovers, this might just be the perfect date.

Brunch & Cake at Address Montgomerie, Dubai, is hosting a Valentine's Dog Pageant on February 14 from 12 pm to 4 pm, offering a lighthearted afternoon for couples, families, and their furry companions. The event will feature playful competitions such as Tricks & Talents, Owner & Dog Lookalike, and Cutest Picture, giving pet parents a chance to show off their four-legged friends.

Registered dogs will receive a complimentary puppaccino, while owners can enjoy free coffee and cookies. The experience also includes a co-branded photo booth, prizes, giveaways, and a relaxed dog-friendly setting. For couples looking for something different from the usual dinner date, this free event offers a feel-good way to celebrate love, laughter, and companionship.

Love & ISHQ

For those looking for a more traditional dinner experience while still staying within budget, Wagah Border at Four Points by Sheraton Deira is offering a curated Valentine's dining package.

The ISHQ-E-ZAIKA experience is priced at Dh199 per couple and features a four-course Indian meal designed for sharing. The menu includes flavourful chaats, grilled starters, classic curries, biryani selections, and a themed dessert spread to end the evening on a sweet note.

Adding to the atmosphere, the experience also includes live entertainment and runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on February 14. For couples who want a festive dinner without crossing the Dh200 mark, this option delivers both value and ambience.

Date night under the stars

If dinner reservations are not your style, an outdoor movie night can be a simple yet romantic alternative.

VOX Moonlight is offering a Valentine's cinema experience that swaps crowded theatres for open skies, cool February weather, and a relaxed atmosphere. The standard package includes two tickets for Dh140, making it an easy and affordable date idea.

Couples can add food and drinks from the à la carte menu to personalise the evening. With blankets, popcorn, and a film under the stars, it is a low-key option for those who prefer something casual and memorable over a formal night out.

Additionally, if you want to go an extra mile, you can check out VOX Cinemas' Gold and Theatre packages this Valentine's Day.

For Dh319 for two persons, you get 2 GOLD movie tickets, 1 VOX Popcorn or Nachos to share, 2 Starters or Cinema Favourites, 2 Desserts including a Special Valentine's Dessert, and 2 Beverages (choose from soft drinks or juices).

And, for Dh500 for two persons, you get 2 THEATRE movie tickets, 1 VOX Popcorn or Nachos to share, 2 Core Menu Items, 2 Desserts including a Special Valentine's Dessert, and 2 Beverages.

Valid only until February 15.

If you can stretch the budget slightly

For couples willing to spend a little more, a rooftop dining experience with Burj Al Arab views at Deck Se7en, Al Barsha offers an upgraded celebration without entering luxury territory.

Priced at Dh299 per couple, the package includes a three-course set menu for two, beverages, a complimentary rose, and a romantic table setup timed around sunset. With city views, a relaxed ambience, and thoughtful details, it is designed for those who want the setting of a premium date at a more accessible price point.

A little more, but worth the splurge

If you are willing to spend a bit more for a more immersive night, Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology offers a Valentine's experience that goes beyond a typical dinner date.

Set in a speakeasy-style venue designed for an intimate and theatrical atmosphere, the experience includes a three-course set menu for two, along with a choice of variety of beverages. With Dh399 per couple, lovebods will also receive a complimentary premium sweets box by Khoya and a rose bud, adding a thoughtful touch to the evening.

The celebration is paired with live entertainment, featuring an Indian band during the day and a DJ-led vibe at night, making it suitable for both a relaxed lunch date or a lively evening out.

Available on February 14, lunch is served from 12 pm to 3 pm, while dinner runs from 8 pm to midnight.





