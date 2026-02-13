QIA Takes Part In Apptronik Series A Funding Round

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QIA announced yesterday that it has joined Apptronik's $520m Series A-X extension round as a new investor, alongside AT&T Ventures and John Deere. The extension follows Apptronik's $415m oversubscribed initial Series A raised in 2025, bringing total capital raised to nearly $1bn.

Existing investors participating in the round include B Capital, Google, Mercedes-Benz, and PEAK6 the new capital, Apptronik will accelerate production of its award-winning humanoid robot, Apollo, and expand its global network of commercial deployments and pilot programmes.

The investment will enable Apptronik to shorten the time to market and scale initiatives critical to supporting its growing base of retail, manufacturing, and logistics customers.

This includes state-of-the-art facilities for robot training and data collection, as well as advanced projects designed to unlock high-impact, real-world use cases.

The funding will also support continued innovation in Apptronik's human-centered robot design, paving the way for its highly anticipated new robot slated to debut in 2026.