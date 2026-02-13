Government Tenders See 69% Surge In Value Of Projects To QR10.8Bn In Q4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The total value of tenders and auctions issued by the government entities in Qatar reached QR10.8bn in the fourth quarter (October to December) of last year. This shows a surge of 68.75 percent in the value of projects compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The number of awarded tenders, practices, and direct agreement in the fourth quarter totaled 1,018 representing an increase of 13.11 percent in the number of projects, according to a post by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on its X platform, yesterday.

The post further stated that the total value of QR7.9bn and QR2.9bn worth of projects were awarded to local and foreign companies respectively. This shows a rise of 65 percent in the value of contracts in local companies and 93 percent surge in the value of contracts in case of the foreign companies compared to the same quarter in 2024.

According to the data by the Ministry of Finance the top four sectors by Sector Activity Index in the fourth quarter of last year were Health, Municipality and Environment, Education, and Culture and Sport.

Qatar's economy stands as one of the most robust within the region as it gives considerable attention to national economic diversification. The country recognises the importance of balancing its economic policies which aim to create a diversified national economy while strengthening its natural resources.

Qatar is actively spending on infrastructure and building projects at present focused on high-quality road networks and state-of-the-art facilities, in addition to numerous big projects in the construction realm attracting tourists and investors.

The total value of contracts awarded in Qatar registered a moderate year on year (y-o-y) increase of 4%, attaining $23.1bn in 2025 against $22.2bn in 2024, as per data from MEED Projects, according to a recent report by Kamco Invest. This expansion in contract awards was principally driven by a substantial surge in the value of projects within Qatar's gas sector, which recorded a two-fold increase to reach $12.3bn in 2025, up from $6bn in 2024

The gas sector constituted 53.2% of the total contracts awarded in the country during the year. One of the significant gas contracts awarded in Qatar during 2025, particularly in the fourth quarter, was the $4bn EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contract for the second phase of the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) project by QatarEnergy LNG.