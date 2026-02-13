QIA And Franklin Templeton Launch 'Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Franklin Templeton yesterday announced the launch of the Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund (the Fund).

Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest independent global asset managers, with $1.68 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025.

With an initial size of $ 200m, the principal objective of the Fund is to enable investors to access the returns available from equities listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). The Fund, structured as a daily-dealing mutual fund, will be available to international and local institutions desiring an actively managed portfolio of equities listed on QSE.

QIA is acting as the Fund's anchor investor, contributing capital in the form of cash and stock. QIA remains a committed long-term investor in the Qatar equity market and the reallocation of QSE-listed company shares reflects a desire to enhance Qatar's economic landscape and market liquidity.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA, said:“With the launch of Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, QIA is further expanding our Active Asset Management Initiative to support Qatar's financial markets. As one of the largest global asset managers, Franklin Templeton brings a wealth of experience and resources to QSE and the broader Qatari economy and we look forward to working closely together on this initiative.”

Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, said:“The launch of this fund marks an important milestone in Franklin Templeton's long-standing commitment to Qatar and its capital markets, building on more than 25 years of investing across the Middle East, supported by on-the-ground portfolio managers and research teams. Through our partnership with QIA, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the continued development of the Qatari financial ecosystem. We see this collaboration as the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership and part of a broader, multi-asset collaboration between Franklin Templeton and QIA.”