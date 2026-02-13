QSE Index Continues Gains For Third Week, Closes At Highest Level Since August 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index ended this week's trading at 11,515 points, recording its highest closing since mid-August, thus continuing its weekly gains for the third week in a row, achieving an increase of 1.15 percent on a weekly basis, while its gains since the beginning of the year reached about 7 percent, mainly supported by the transport and financial sectors.

In this context, Investment Manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency that the sectoral performance reflects a broad range of gains, with six out of seven sectors closing in positive territory during the week. The transportation sector led the gainers with a 3.74 percent increase, supported by the strong performance of the Milaha stock, while the services and consumer goods sector came in second with a 2.46 percent rise, driven by the Woqod stock.

The investment manager highlighted the index's success in breaking through the 11,500-point level, a positive sign that strengthens the chances of continued gains. The index currently faces resistance at 11,800 points, a level it reached in 2025. If it manages to consistently surpass this level, the index could target 12,000 points in the near future.

He added that a sense of rational optimism prevails in trading, driven by the annual earnings season and dividend announcements, which are key factors in stimulating investor appetite. He also noted the growing activity in the debt market, with the listing of Sukuk and bonds by both Al Rayan Bank and Qatar National Bank (QNB), reflecting the market's depth and the diversity of its investment instruments.

Qasmieh noted the continued improvement in trading volumes, with liquidity exceeding QAR 495 million in the final session of the week, compared to year-to-date averages of around QAR 423 million. This increase is attributed to the influx of foreign capital, particularly from Gulf investors, which boosted trading momentum and supported the upward trend.

The investment manager said that today's session witnessed the execution of special deals from the Qatar Investment Authority reaching approximately 10 deals worth around 492 million, which included leading stocks.

In conclusion, Qasmieh noted that the index continues to trade above its short- and medium-term moving averages, a positive technical indicator reflecting the strength of the upward trend. This suggests that the current gains are gradual and balanced, avoiding sharp jumps, thus providing the market with greater depth and stability in trading.