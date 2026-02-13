Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor And Morgan Stanley Chairman Review Developments In Global Finance And Investment

2026-02-13 02:49:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley Ted Pick. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

The Peninsula

