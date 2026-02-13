Sheikh Joaan Meets FEI President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Olympic Council of Asia and Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met with Federation Équestre Internationale (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos, who is currently visiting Doha.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed areas of mutual cooperation and discussed ways to further develop equestrian sport, particularly with regard to organising international championships and exchanging expertise in technical and organisational aspects.

The two sides also exchanged views on supporting the presence of equestrian sport at the continental and international levels, with a focus on enhancing the standard of competitions and expanding their participation within the global sporting calendar.