Dubawi Spectre And Mared Al Jasra Star At H H The Amir Sword Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Dubawi Spectre and Mared Al Jasra bagged feature wins as trainer Gassim Al Ghazali and jockey Marco Casamento continued their dream run at the 48th H H The Amir Sword Festival yesterday.

The second day of the prestigious event featured eight thrilling races at Al Rayyan Racecourse, with Casamento celebrating major wins with Al Ghazali, who recorded three victories yesterday.

The trainer-jockey duo also sealed a treble on the opening day of the Festival, as Dubawi Spectre capped another phenomenal day for the pair by retaining the Thoroughbred Sand Championship Cup title.

The six-year-old gelding, owned by Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, displayed remarkable grit in the closing stages, rallying strongly to clinch victory by three-quarters of a length.



Marco Casamento guides Mared Al Jasra during the Purebred Arabian Sand Championship race.

“Dubawi Spectre is a very good horse. He won the race last year and he runs very well on the sand,” said Casamento.

“I'm very happy. It's very nice to win, especially in this prestigious competition, which features very strong fields in the high-profile races.”

In the penultimate race, Al Ghazali Stud's Mared Al Jasra captured the Purebred Arabian Sand Championship Cup by 11⁄4 lengths. Ridden by Casamento, the six-year-old proved strongest when it mattered most in the 1700m contest, sealing victory for trainer Al Ghazali.

Earlier, Maysara stormed to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Sand Championship Cup, winning the 1200m contest by 53⁄4 lengths. The Mohammed Abdulhadi Al-Hajri-owned six-year-old, under Pierre-Charles Boudot, displayed lightning pace to prevail in a strong field, securing the win for trainer Hamad Al-Jehani.



Action during the second day of H H The Amir Sword Festival at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

In the Local Purebred Arabian Sand Championship Cup, Szczepan Mazur rode Hay'er Al Shahania, owned by Mansoor Mesfer Al Shahwani, to a 41⁄2-length victory. The four-year-old grey colt is trained by Abdulla Mesfer Al Shahwani.

Calafiori, meanwhile, registered a thrilling 23⁄4-length victory in the Thoroughbred Sand Championship Cup. With Lukas Delozier in the saddle, the bay gelding tracked the leading pack throughout before asserting inside the final 200m. Once in front, he never looked back, quickening away with a sustained surge to claim an impressive win for owner Sharida bin Nasser bin Sharida Al-Kaabi and trainer Mohammed Al Ghazali.

Jockey Maxime Guyon also excelled on the second day, claiming back-to-back victories. He guided Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea-owned and trained Za'eer Al Shahania to the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap title, and partnered with Al Rufaa Racing-owned Townsend Manor, trained by Al Ghazali, for the Sand Sprint Cup triumph.



The draw for H H The Amir Sword and H H The Amir Trophy races was held at the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) on Wednesday. The two major races, each carrying $2.5m, will be held tomorrow - the final day of the Festival.

Sha'alan opened the day's proceedings with a commanding four-length win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap Cup. Piloted by Soufiane Saadi, the Mohammed Al Ghazali-trained gelding dominated the 1900m race, overpowering his rivals to secure victory for owners Al Ghazali Stud.

The third day of the Festival today will feature another eight races, highlighted by the final two contests – the Purebred Arabian Sand Championship Cup (Class 2) and the Thoroughbred Sand Championship Cup (Class 2).