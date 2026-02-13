Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hans Zimmer To Perform Live In Doha

Hans Zimmer To Perform Live In Doha


2026-02-13 02:47:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hans Zimmer, the musical mastermind behind so many critically acclaimed movie soundtracks, will perform live in Doha for one night only.

Scheduled for April 10, the two time Academy Award recipient will perform at Doha's 974 Stadium Precinct.

Zimmer is widely-known for being the conductor of many critically acclaimed movie soundtracks, having composed music for blockbuster hits including Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, The Last Samurai, and many other movies.

Tickets and information available here.

MENAFN13022026000063011010ID1110738901



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search