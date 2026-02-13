Hans Zimmer To Perform Live In Doha
Doha, Qatar: Hans Zimmer, the musical mastermind behind so many critically acclaimed movie soundtracks, will perform live in Doha for one night only.
Scheduled for April 10, the two time Academy Award recipient will perform at Doha's 974 Stadium Precinct.
Zimmer is widely-known for being the conductor of many critically acclaimed movie soundtracks, having composed music for blockbuster hits including Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, The Last Samurai, and many other movies.
Tickets and information available here.
