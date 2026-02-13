Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach Named Qatar's Leading Serviced Apartments At WTA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach has earned the title of Qatar's Leading Serviced Apartments at the 2025 World Travel Awards (WTA), marking another milestone for a destination that has quickly become a preferred choice for guests seeking homelike space, refined style, and seamless comfort.

Set along Doha's sought-after Al Dafna street, the beachfront hotel redefines the serviced-apartment experience by blending residential comfort with refined urban living. Spacious apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, living areas, in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and expansive layouts suited to extended stays and business travel.

Rooms and apartments offer a calm, elegant atmosphere with soft tones, clean lines, natural light, elevated ceilings, and Arabian Gulf views. Guests enjoy a full range of leisure and wellness facilities, including a spa, steam and sauna, outdoor pool, beach access, and a 24-hour fitness centre.

Dining highlights include bāzār West Bay, Crema Brews & Bakes, poolside lounge offerings, and all-day in-room dining. Modern event spaces, including a ballroom and versatile meeting rooms, support executive and social gatherings with attentive service.

Speaking on the achievement, Jan Ifcic, General Manager of Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach, said:“It is an honour to receive this prestigious recognition at the World Travel Awards for the third time. It reflects our continuous commitment to service excellence, and I extend my appreciation to our dedicated team for their efforts in achieving this exceptional accomplishment. We are grateful for our guests' continued support, and our focus remains on creating distinctive moments. This award motivates us to keep elevating every aspect of the stay, ensuring our signature little luxuries add up to a grand experience.''

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is an internationally recognised leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism.