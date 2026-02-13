Moi And Shell Qatar Organise Sports Activities For 750 Workers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior represented by North Security Department and Shell Qatar organised recreational and sports activities dedicated to workers as part of the National Sport Day 2026 celebrations on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Barwa Workers Recreation Complex in Al Khor.

The event with participation of 750 workers from 14 largest companies working in Northern area of Qatar was held in cooperation with Barwa Real Estate Group and Waseef Company.

The activities with the participation of the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Interior and Qatar Police Sports Federation included a range of sports programmes, group exercises, and recreational activities, in addition to sports competitions and awareness sessions aimed at enhancing awareness of the importance of physical activity and its role in improving physical and mental health.

In this context, Colonel Ahmed Saad Al Mohannadi from the Northern Security Department stated that organising these activities“embodies the integration between security and community aspects and contributes to enhancing health and social awareness among workers, thereby supporting social stability and reinforcing the concepts of prevention and quality of life.”

Hussain Al-Hijji, General Manager of Corporate Relations at Shell Qatar said that organising“Bedar Initiative” activities in conjunction with the National Sport Day celebrations“reflects Shell Qatar's commitment to empowering communities and raising awareness among workers. Their participation in national activities enhances their sense of belonging and supports a more harmonious and sustainable work environment.”

Meanwhile, Ali Shaheen Al Kuwari, Director of Corporate Communications at Barwa Real Estate Company, affirmed that Barwa's participation in this event“reflects its commitment to supporting national and community initiatives, as well as its keenness to provide suitable sports facilities and a positive and motivating environment for workers, contributing to the promotion of public health and quality of life within a sports and recreational atmosphere.”

