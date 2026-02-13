Aston University Launches Msc Digital Media And Communication With Al Jazeera Media Institute

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aston University is partnering with Al Jazeera Media Institute in Doha to launch a master's programme in Digital Media and Communication in September 2026.

The new masters prepare students for emerging careers in communication including data journalism, content creation, and digital leadership within a rapidly evolving global professional environment, as well as offering the opportunity for those with existing industry experience to keep pace with change.

The online study model allows professionals from different countries to pursue postgraduate studies without geographical constraints. It ensures a strong practical dimension, as well as offering unique opportunities in-person additional training in Doha at the world-leading professional Media Institute at the Al Jazeera Network.

Director of the MSc in Digital Media and Communications at Aston University, Professor Helen Wood said,“This exciting new partnership is incredibly important for Aston University as it signals our intent to build a between bridge world-leading research and the outstanding professional practice that can be found at Al Jazeera Media Institute.

“Our partnership aims to generate critical, ethical and forward-thinking media leaders of the future capable of working across a range of global media and communication industries.”

Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute, Eman Al Amri added,“This is an incredibly exciting partnership that will enable the Institute to develop advanced digital Master's pathways in partnership with Aston University, combining the strength of internationally recognized academic curricula with our Institute's extensive professional expertise.”