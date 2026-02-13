Kadant To Hold Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, February 19, 2026
To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the“Investors” section of the Company's website at kadant. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 20, 2026. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the“Investors” section of our website.
About Kadant
Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,900 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit.
Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 978-776-2000
