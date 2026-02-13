ARKO To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 25, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the“Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

ARKO Corp.'s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 605-1792

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8728

Webcast: ARKO's Q4 2025 Earnings Call

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415

Replay ID: 13758793

A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at . We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: . To learn more about ARKO Petroleum Corp visit: . To learn more about ARKO, visit: .

Company Contact

Jordan Mann

ARKO Corp.

...

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...