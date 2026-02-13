Ons Jabeur Partners With QF's Creating Pathways Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian tennis player and two-time Wimbledon runner-up, has joined Qatar Foundation (QF) as the international ambassador of its Creating Pathways programme, with tennis introduced as the initiative's final sport.

Tennis joins track and field, basketball, volleyball, and fencing in the Creating Pathways programme, which was launched as part of QF's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy plans. The five-sport programme aims to expand opportunities for women and girls, develop local athletic talent, and create sustainable pathways from grassroots participation to high-performance sport. A key component of this programme is identifying role models for young girls from Qatar and the region to relate and look up to.

Jabeur is the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final and the highest-ranked Arab and African player in history. Her success has inspired millions, broken barriers, and expanded what young people – especially girls – believe is possible. Beyond the court, she is a powerful advocate for women in sport and for humanitarian causes.

Speaking about why she joined QF's Creating Pathways programme, Jabeur said:“I was inspired by the programme's focus on empowering young people, especially girls, and creating real opportunities through sport and education. It reflects my own journey and values, and being part of it allows me to give back in a meaningful way.

“I hope girls see that sport can build confidence, discipline, and belief in themselves. Through tennis, they can discover their potential and feel empowered to dream big on the court and beyond. I want to help create a future where girls have equal opportunities, feel confident and supported, and are free to dream big, both in sport and in life, knowing they truly belong.”

The programme is open to girls aged under 16, and in addition to on-court development, it takes a holistic approach, educating young people on the importance of regular exercise, proper nutrition and overall wellbeing.

“Inspirational sporting figures like Ons Jabeur epitomise what it means, and what it takes, to be a champion in both sport and life,” said Alanoud al-Mesnad, executive director, Women's and Girls' Sports, QF.“The stories and successes of Ons and all our program ambassadors educate, motivate, and energise our Creating Pathways participants as they pursue their goals of reaching sport's elite level.”

During this week's National Sport Day, Jabeur led several activations at Education City celebrating sport, as part of QF's contribution to the nationwide showcase of the benefit of sporting participation and active, healthy living.

Ons Jabeur Qatar Foundation National Sport Day Education City