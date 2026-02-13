Sidra Medicine Only Organisation In Middle East And Europe To Reach HIMSS DIAM Stage 6

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has reached a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey, with formal validation of achieving Stage 6 in both HIMSS EMRAM and HIMSS DIAM.

The assessments by HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) reviewers, positions Sidra Medicine as the first hospital in Qatar to attain EMRAM Stage 6, and the only organisation in the Middle East and Europe to be validated at DIAM Stage 6. It is also the second organisation across the region to reach this level of digital imaging maturity.

Maha al-Henzab, executive director, Information Management & Technology at Sidra Medicine said:“This validation reflects the dedication and collaboration of our clinical, technical, and operational teams. I am very proud of our collective expertise and efforts. Reaching EMRAM and DIAM Stage 6 strengthens our ability to deliver safe, efficient, and digitally enabled care, while laying a strong foundation for our continued progress toward Stage 7.”

HIMSS EMRAM (Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model) measures how effectively hospitals use electronic medical records to support clinical care, patient safety, and efficient workflows. Reaching Stage 6 reflects advanced use of digital systems, including electronic physician documentation, closed-loop medication administration, and clinical decision support across inpatient and outpatient services.

HIMSS DIAM (Digital Imaging Adoption Model) assesses how diagnostic and enterprise imaging are used to improve quality, consistency, and operational performance. Stage 6 recognises organisations that are using imaging data in advanced, integrated ways to support clinical decision-making and continuous improvement.

As part of the assessment conducted from December 15 to 16, 2025, the reviewers evaluated end-to-end inpatient and outpatient workflows, laboratory and pharmacy processes, closed-loop systems, and complete diagnostic imaging pathways across departments. The assessment also highlighted Sidra Medicine's use of AI-enabled imaging and 3D printing to support clinical innovation.

Sidra Medicine Qatar Foundation HIMSS EMRAM HIMSS DIAM