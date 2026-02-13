Russian Cultural Week Marks Historic Milestone In Qatar-Russia Relations: Ambassador

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The opening of the Russian Cultural Week at Darb Al Saai marks a historic milestone in cultural diplomacy between Qatar and the Russian Federation, according to Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of Russia to Qatar.

Ambassador of Russia to Qatar Dmitry Dogadkin.

“For the first time in the history of our bilateral relations, the friendly State of Qatar organises a Russian cultural event of such scale and magnitude on its soil,” the ambassador said, describing the festival as a significant step forward in cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

Running until 14 February, the Russian Cultural Week reflects the growing depth of cooperation between Moscow and Doha, built upon what ambassador Dogadkin described as an open and substantive political dialogue that has created a firm foundation for expanding economic, investment and cultural ties.

The envoy expressed deep appreciation to the Qatari authorities for their support in organising the event.“We highly appreciate the help of the Qatari authorities, first of all, the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs, as well as all other governmental entities involved, in creating a favourable environment for this festive event here in Qatar,” he said.

Officials and dignitaries at the opening of the Russian Cultural Week at Darb Al Saai.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the festival, the ambassador noted that Russia's vast geography, spanning Europe and Asia, from the Pacific Ocean to the Arctic, reflects a rich mosaic of peoples and traditions that have coexisted for centuries.

“The Russian Culture Days provide an excellent opportunity to venture into the heart of our country, famous for its great diversity. Visitors can witness traditional Russian and Caucasian dances and songs, authentic displays of our national cuisine and handicrafts,” he said.

The ambassador added that the festival, which features around 100 artists and performers, aims to introduce the Qatari public to the talents of professional Russian artists as well as members of the Russian community in Qatar.

“Through music and dance, we intend to strengthen mutual understanding and highlight the shared values that unite our peoples,” he said, inviting the public to attend and experience the richness and diversity of Russian culture firsthand.