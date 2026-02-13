Qatar Tennis Federation Secretary-General Lauds Qatar Totalenergies Open Success

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation Tariq Darwish Zainal praised the great success witnessed by the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open for Women at all levels, affirming that Doha is always ready to host global tournaments in a distinguished manner and present them in the best possible image.

Zainal said in a statement today that the 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Tennis Open is featuring an outstanding technical level that matches the excellence in organization and the strong fan attendance, which has further enhanced the tournament's success.

He added that the large turnout of spectators has further distinguished the tournament and contributed to its success, noting that record figures have been achieved in ticket sales, with the highest sales rate compared to previous seasons. This, he said, reflects the growing popularity of tennis tournaments and the strong confidence in Qatari organization.

He pointed out that the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex has appeared this year in a new look reflecting its excellence, following a series of upgrades carried out as part of a comprehensive development process in preparation for the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Tournament and the Qatar ExxonMobil Men's Tournament. He added that the aim was to deliver an exceptional experience for both players and fans and further enhance the success of the two global events.

The Secretary-General said that all the stands have been renovated, in addition to the construction of a temporary stand on the main court with a capacity of around 1,600 spectators to accommodate the significant increase in attendance due to the high demand for both the women's and men's tournaments. He added that a new court with permanent seating for approximately 2,000 spectators will also be built.

The Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis Federation confirmed that aesthetic enhancements have also been introduced by displaying images of Qatar's most prominent landmarks and tourist attractions within the Khalifa International Complex, allowing visitors to experience both a sporting and touristic atmosphere simultaneously.

He noted that modern electronic gates have also been installed to facilitate entry and speed up crowd movement, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience from the moment of arrival. He stressed that the Qatar Tennis Federation always strives to achieve the highest standards of organization in a manner befitting Qatar's name and its leading position on the global sports map.