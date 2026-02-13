Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Phone Call With UNRWA Commissioner-General
During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA and exchanged views on ways to address the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and support Palestinian refugees, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in supporting UNRWA, expressing appreciation - in this regard, for its pivotal role in sustaining humanitarian operations and providing basic services to millions of Palestinians, especially in light of the tragic situation in Gaza.
His Excellency also stressed the need for the international community to firmly address any attempts to obstruct the agency's work, warning - in this context, that weakening its capabilities would have disastrous humanitarian consequences.
