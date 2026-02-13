Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Commences Bankable Feasibility Study

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Feb 12, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE ) (ALGEF:OTCMKTS ) announced the formal commencement of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the Samphire Uranium Project, following the appointment of Ammjohn Solutions Pty Ltd as Project Manager and key engineering support - another step in advancing and derisking Samphire towards development.Highlights:- Project Manager and engineering support appointed; formal commencement of the Bankable Feasibility Study- Coincides with the imminent transition to Field Recovery Trial operations, at the conclusion of commissioning- BFS expected to be completed in the first half of CY 2027Commissioning of the Samphire Field Recovery Trial (FRT) plant is expected to be completed imminently, with trial operations set to commence shortly thereafter. The BFS will integrate the data and learnings generated from the FRT, including validated operating parameters, recovery performance and cost inputs. This approach is designed to ensure the BFS outcomes are grounded in site-specific operational data and reflect a high level of technical and commercial confidence.The BFS is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar year 2027 and will form a critical foundation for future development decisions at Samphire, including project execution planning and financing considerations.Alligator's CEO Andrea Marsland-Smith stated: "the commencement of the BFS marks another milestone for Samphire and reflects the steady progression of the project through key development phases. With commissioning nearing completion and the FRT about to begin, this is an ideal time to formally advance the BFS and ensure it is underpinned by real operational data. This work positions Alligator well, as we move into an active period of trial operations and technical de-risking, while continuing to build value across the project."About Alligator Energy Ltd





