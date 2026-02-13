AI Telecom Stocks In The News - AI Strategies For Innovation (NOK) (IQST) (DOX) (SFTBY)

Here are the standout ones based on current visibility: Nokia(NYSE: NOK ) stands out as one of the most discussed in mainstream news for AI telecom exposure. Recent coverage highlights its partnership with Nvidia(Nasdaq: NVDA ) to develop AI-powered radio access network (AI-RAN) technologies, positioning it for growth as AI adoption accelerates in cellular networks and edge computing. Articles from sources like The Motley Fool and Nasdaq describe it as a potential "long-term winner" due to this collaboration, renewed Wall Street interest, and its role in telecom infrastructure amid broader AI demand. It's frequently cited in 2026 outlooks for telecom stocks benefiting from AI.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ).is notably prominent in social media (especially X/Twitter) and niche investor/news outlets right now. There's active buzz around its 2026 Artificial Intelligence Roadmap, including launches of AI services like AIRWEB, IQ2Call, and AI contact centers integrated with telecom/fintech.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) recently announced its 2026 plans for growth in AI.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and long-term value creation, we would like to provide a detailed overview of IQSTEL's Artificial Intelligence business, its evolution, current commercial positioning, and the role it plays in our broader strategy to build a high-tech, high-margin global corporation.”

IQSTEL's AI initiatives are developed and commercialized through Reality Border (, our AI innovation and product development platform, and are deeply integrated with IQSTEL's telecom infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities through our sibling company, Cycurion. Together, these assets form a differentiated and defensible AI ecosystem designed for enterprise and telecom-grade deployment.

Reality Border's AI journey began in 2023 with an immersive, metaverse-style customer experience concept developed in collaboration with strategic partners. This early phase allowed us to validate conversational user interfaces, multilingual interaction models, and AI-driven workflow orchestration.

Based on market feedback and enterprise demand, the strategy evolved decisively toward practical, revenue-generating AI agents operating across web and voice channels, where measurable business outcomes could be achieved. This pivot marked the foundation for the AI products now being commercialized within the IQSTEL Group.

Reality Border has built a fully proprietary AI platform, developed in-house, that underpins all current and future AI products. This shared platform architecture ensures that advances in orchestration, security, and observability benefit every solution simultaneously.

Key platform characteristics include:



Multichannel AI agents operating across web, voice, and messaging

A centralized orchestration layer using advanced agent tooling and policy controls

Secure integrations with business systems and telecom voice infrastructure

Segregated U.S. and EU data environments to support compliance and enterprise requirements

Controlled access to external large language models Deep security controls at the perimeter and API level through Cycurion ARx

This architecture allows IQSTEL to deploy AI agents at enterprise scale while maintaining governance, auditability, and security - a critical differentiator in voice-facing and customer-data-sensitive environments.

AIRWEB is a 24/7 AI assistant for customer engagement across web and phone, supporting multilingual, voice-interactive use cases. It is designed for rapid deployment by enterprises and service providers, offering both free-entry plans and scalable paid subscriptions. AIRWEB enables companies to automate customer interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality user experience across digital and voice channels.

IQ2Call is an AI-first call center solution, designed to eliminate wait times through auto-scaling AI agents, with seamless escalation to human operators when required. The service is offered in:



Full AI service models Hybrid AI-human configurations, and predominantly human models enhanced by AI allowing enterprises to optimize cost efficiency, service quality, and scalability based on their operational needs.

In addition to standalone AI products, IQSTEL already operates a fully integrated, AI-powered contact center service, leveraging the same proprietary AI platform and telecom infrastructure. This service is specifically designed for enterprises seeking an end-to-end solution, combining AI automation, human agents, telecom connectivity, and security under a single operational framework.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX ), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, recently announced aOS, an agentic operating system purpose-built for telecommunications. Designed to help communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate their generative AI strategies and innovate at scale, aOS operates on top of any BSS/OSS stack - embedding intelligence directly into telecom operations to elevate customer and employee experiences, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver measurable operational efficiency.

As telecom operations grow increasingly complex across business, IT, and network domains, CSPs are seeking new AI-driven capabilities that move beyond isolated use cases. aOS meets this need with an agentic architecture that enables the execution of complex, end-to-end workflows across any BSS and OSS environment. Backed by Amdocs' experience supporting more than 350 operators worldwide and billions of daily transactions, aOS delivers ready-made, telco-grade processes that help CSPs move from experimentation to real impact. It creates a cognitive ecosystem in which AI agents collaborate securely and at scale to deliver consistent execution and measurable business outcomes.

A recent article“SoftBank (SFTBY ) shares surge 10% as its telecom unit raises earnings forecast, with Arm business strength supporting the AI narrative,” shows how AI is impacting the sector.

SoftBank Group Corp. shares surged more than 10% after its telecom subsidiary SoftBank Corp. raised its full-year profit forecast. The renewed optimism surrounding Arm also further boosted investor confidence in the Group's artificial intelligence business strategy.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, SoftBank Corp.'s revenue grew 8% year-on-year to 5.2 trillion yen, setting a record high for the same period; operating income also increased by 8% to 884 billion yen.

Driven by this growth momentum, the telecom subsidiary raised its full-year revenue forecast from the previous 6.7 trillion yen to 6.95 trillion yen and increased its operating income target to 1.02 trillion yen.”

