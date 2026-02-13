MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The fight to rollback Trump's tariffs, his signature economic policy has begun, but it's likely too little too late as a new economic world order is already emerging, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as pressure builds simultaneously in Congress and the courts against President Donald Trump's expansive tariff regime.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 219 to 211 to rescind tariffs on Canadian goods, with six Republicans joining Democrats in backing the resolution.

At the same time, the US Supreme Court is considering a case that questions the scope of the president's authority to impose sweeping levies under emergency economic powers statutes.

The Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority, is now the next legislative hurdle, while the 2026 midterm elections loom as a potential political inflection point.

President Donald Trump has placed tariffs at the core of his economic doctrine, framing them as instruments of economic and national security.

Since his re-election, he has expanded and reinforced levies on key trading partners, including Canada, and has recently threatened a 100% import tax in response to Ottawa's proposed trade agreement with China.

During yesterday's House vote, he warned that Republicans opposing tariffs would face consequences at election time, underscoring the policy's centrality within his administration.

The Supreme Court's forthcoming ruling could prove structurally significant. At issue is whether the executive branch has exceeded its statutory authority in deploying emergency powers to justify broad-based tariffs.

A decision that narrows presidential discretion would alter the long-term framework for US trade policy. Yet even a consequential ruling would arrive after months of legal deliberation, during which global commercial actors continue to adapt.

In parallel, the House vote represents the first formal congressional attempt in this term to unwind a specific tranche of tariffs.

Even if the measure were to clear the Senate, which remains uncertain, it would require presidential approval. Legislative resistance therefore carries more political than immediate economic weight at this stage.

Domestically, critics argue that tariffs are filtering through to higher input costs for manufacturers and farmers, as well as elevated prices for certain imported goods. With Republicans holding narrow majorities in both chambers, the 2026 midterms could amplify scrutiny if economic pressures persist.

