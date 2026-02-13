US Inflation Lower Than Expected - Fed Must Cut At Next Meeting

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Latest US inflation data shows the Federal Reserve has the space to cut US interest rates, but despite the figures the central bank is unlikely to do so at its next meeting, says the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The analysis from Nigel Green comes as January's CPI report confirms annual inflation has cooled to 2.4%, down from 2.7% in December and easing steadily from just above 3% in September.

Core inflation remains contained, with both headline and core prices rising 0.3% month-on-month.

With the fed funds target range currently at 3.5% to 3.75%, real interest rates remain firmly positive relative to a 2.4% inflation rate.

Nigel Green is now urging the Federal Reserve to act decisively at its next meeting taking place March 17-18.

Waiting, he argues, carries its own risks.

Despite this, he believes policymakers are inclined to maintain a hawkish posture.

Nigel Green stresses that financial markets are already adjusting to the improved inflation environment.

