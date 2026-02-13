MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Successfully Demonstrates Production of Liquid Synthetic Fuels through an integrated Process Utilizing SOEC Co-Electrolysis and FT Synthesis

Demonstration test equipment integrating SOEC co-electrolysis and FT synthesis

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has conducted a demonstration of an integrated production process for synthesizing liquid fuels from carbon dioxide, water, and electricity, successfully producing liquid synthetic fuels through an integrated production system. The demonstration was conducted at MHI's Research & Innovation Center (Nagasaki District). In this process, SOEC co-electrolysis(1) is employed to produce hydrogen and carbon monoxide, which are then used as the feedstock for production of liquid synthetic fuels using Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis equipment.(2) A chemical analysis of the synthesized liquid fuel confirmed that the demonstration had obtained components suitable for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Co-electrolysis is a process for electrolysis of both water vapor and carbon dioxide, allowing for simultaneous production of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, which are the feedstock for synthetic fuels. In addition, MHI is utilizing its proprietary technology to develop a tubular type SOEC cell stack.(3) Co-electrolysis in this SOEC cell stack is expected to simplify the process and improve economic efficiency through highly efficient electrolysis, supporting the production of cost-competitive synthetic fuels.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has set a target to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions in the international aviation sector by 2050.(4) To meet this target, low-carbon fuels such as SAF and carbon credits are expected to account for more than 70% of the offsetting and reduction, so the demand for SAF is forecast to increase significantly worldwide. MHI aims to offer high value-added SAF production systems that combine SOEC co-electrolysis with existing FT synthesis processes.

In addition to SAF, the hydrogen and carbon monoxide produced by SOEC co-electrolysis can also be used as feedstock for carbon-neutral synthetic fuels for automobiles and ships (gasoline, diesel fuel, methanol, methane), as well as city gas (methane). The many applications of SOEC co-electrolysis make it a promising technology, with potential to offer a broad range of options for the realization of a decarbonized world.

Going forward, MHI will utilize the knowledge gained from this demonstration to establish and implement decarbonization technologies at an early stage, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable, carbon-neutral world.

Processes and products derived from synthetic gas

Road map for synthetic fuel production technology (SOEC co-electrolysis) development

(1) "SOEC (Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell) co-electrolysis" is a technology that uses solid oxides as electrolytes to simultaneously electrolyze carbon dioxide and water vapor at high temperatures. See the following Technical Review for details.

(2) "FT (Fischer-Tropsch) synthesis" is a technology to generate chemical reactions in hydrogen and carbon monoxide to produce liquid hydrocarbons. It is named after the German chemists Franz Fischer and Hans Tropsch.

(3) Multiple ceramic functional membranes molded on the tubular surface. See the following Technical Review for details.

(4) For more information on the ICAO's goals, see the following.

