Mitsubishi Power Hosts Inaugural Energy Forward Forum in Indonesia with Government and Industry Experts







Government, utility and industry stakeholders at Mitsubishi Power's Energy Forward Forum in Jakarta

Singapore, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, convened the Energy Forward Forum at the Fairmont Hotel Jakarta, Indonesia, bringing together policymakers, utilities, power producers, and industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on Indonesia's evolving energy landscape and the practical pathways needed to support a reliable and sustainable power system.

The half-day event provided a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange as Indonesia navigates rising electricity demand alongside its energy transition goals highlighted in the RUPTL 2025-2034. Discussions focused on market developments, technology pathways, and deployable solutions that can strengthen energy security while supporting long-term sustainability.

Energy Forward was attended by senior representatives from government and state-owned enterprises, including Ahmad Amiruddin, Director of Electricity Program Development at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR); Evy Haryadi, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer of PT PLN (Persero); and Kenji Enoshita, Minister (Economic Affairs) at the Embassy of Japan in Indonesia, alongside leaders from utilities, independent power producers, and the private sector.

Opening the event, Daichi Nakajima, Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Power, said: "Indonesia stands at a pivotal moment in its energy journey, with electricity demand rising alongside expectations for sustainability. Mitsubishi Power has stood with Indonesia through periods of growth and challenge, with projects such as the Muara Karang gas turbine combined cycle power plant delivered through close partnership even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we remain ready to support the country through a broad range of solutions, spanning existing thermal asset optimization, gas, geothermal, services, and digital technologies, to strengthen energy security today while preparing for the future."

Highlighting the importance of collaboration across the energy ecosystem, MEMR noted that Indonesia's energy development is focused on delivering reliable, high-quality, and affordable electricity to support equitable and resilient growth. As the share of variable renewable energy increases, natural gas will continue to play a strategic role to stabilize the grid in the transition to low-carbon energy, providing operational flexibility and rapid response. Where feasible, this role could progressively evolve through measures like hydrogen blending and deployment of carbon capture solutions, subject to technology readiness. The transition will require close collaboration with investors, utilities, and technology providers to strengthen clean and reliable power infrastructure.

The program also featured an overview of Indonesia's energy market outlook by Daven Tjandradjaja, Principal at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), followed by a panel discussion titled "Towards Sustainable Energy Supply: Supporting Indonesia's Energy Transition and Economic Growth". The panel brought together Bernadus Sudarmanta, President Director of PLN Indonesia Power; Fazil E. Alfitri, President Director of Paiton Energy; Hendra Soetjipto Tan, President Director of Barito Renewables Energy; and Nobuhiro Kawai, President Director of Mitsubishi Power Indonesia. The discussion was moderated by Sacha Winzenried, Energy Transition Leader at PwC Indonesia.

Energy leaders at the panel session during Mitsubishi Power's Energy Forward Forum

Throughout the session, speakers highlighted the importance of a phased and integrated energy transition, emphasizing that reliable baseload power, renewables, and enabling infrastructure must progress in parallel to meet Indonesia's growing demand. Participants underscored the role of operational excellence, technology readiness, and multi-stakeholder partnerships in supporting both energy security and economic growth over the coming decade.

In a dedicated solutions segment, Mitsubishi Power shared insights from its integrated portfolio of power generation technologies, spanning large-scale and aero-derivative gas turbines, service offerings, and geothermal solutions. Discussions focused on deployment considerations, operational performance, and lessons learned from real-world applications.

For decades, Mitsubishi Power has supported Indonesia's power sector through gas, geothermal, and service solutions, working closely with customers and partners to deliver reliable electricity. Energy Forward, hosted by Mitsubishi Power, reflects the company's continued commitment to fostering collaboration and contributing practical expertise as Indonesia strengthens its energy backbone for the years ahead.

