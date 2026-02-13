Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Firms, Syrian Government Entities Seal Major Investment Pacts

2026-02-13 02:38:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Saudi companies signed a series of strategic contracts with Syrian government entities in Damascus on Saturday, aiming at strengthening the path of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the agreements covered an array of vital sectors, notably aviation, communications, infrastructure, in addition to several developmental initiatives.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih affirmed that the signed agreements mark a new phase in the path of economic cooperation between the two countries, supporting shared interests and enhancing opportunities for sustainable growth.

Al Falih explained that these projects will contribute to developing Syria's strategic infrastructure, expanding quality investment opportunities across several vital sectors, supporting economic development, creating jobs, and stimulating private-sector participation.

He reiterated Riyadh's commitment to continuing support for investment partnerships that promote stability and prosperity in both countries.

