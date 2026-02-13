Iran Security Chief Meets Oman Ruler After US Talks
Ali Larijani, who heads the Supreme National Security Council, and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq“discussed the latest developments in the Iranian-American negotiations”, the official Oman News Agency said.
Larijani also met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated Friday's indirect talks between US and Iranian officials, according to photos shared on Larijani's official Telegram channel. Larijani and Sultan Haitham also explored“ways to reach a balanced and just agreement between the two sides, and emphasised the importance of returning to the table of dialogue and negotiation”.
While in Muscat, Larijani warned against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervening in the talks, according to a post on X.
He urged the US to“remain alert” to what he described as Israel's destructive role ahead of Netanyahu's trip to Washington, it said. During his trip to Muscat, Larijani also met Mohammed Abdulsalam, the spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi fighters.
Larijani will head to Qatar next, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
The trip comes after Iran and the US resumed negotiations in Oman on Friday for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the US military.security officials Sultan of Oman Ali Larijani Supreme National Security Council
