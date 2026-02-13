403
Jordan, US Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Huneiti, on Wednesday held talks with a delegation from the US National Defense University, headed by retired Admiral Kurt Tidd, who is visiting the capital, Amman discussions explored ways to enhance cooperation in training and strategic education, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest the meeting, the Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff underscored the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge in military and academic fields. He highlighted the Jordan Armed Forces' commitment to drawing on leading international experiences in strategic planning, crisis management, and national security, in a manner that strengthens the capabilities of its personnel and their ability to address various challenges.Jordan Armed Forces US National Defense University military cooperation
