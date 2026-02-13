GWC Presents Its E-Com Logistics Platform At WORLDEF Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gulf Warehousing Company is showcasing Quivo, its e-commerce logistics platform built for its regional and global expansion, at the WORLDEF Dubai 2026, which began Thursday.

Quivo is a technology platform that enables e-commerce businesses to list, manage, and operate simultaneously across more than 40 global online marketplaces and commerce platforms, including Amazon and Shopify, through a single connector.

Quivo also operates fulfilment capabilities across Europe and the US, strengthening GWC's global presence across key e-commerce markets.

GWC's strategic stake and operating integration with Quivo connects its logistics infrastructure in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) with a global commerce and fulfilment layer.

This integrated model allows e-commerce businesses to expand across markets and sales channels without rebuilding systems, integrations, or supply chains for each platform or geography.

At WORLDEF Dubai 2026, which will conclude Saturday, GWC is showcasing how this operating model supports e-commerce operations end to end, from inbound logistics and warehousing to order fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and returns management.

The model is designed to absorb demand fluctuations, support omnichannel sales strategies, and provide real-time operational visibility as volumes, markets, and channels expand.

“We are presenting an integrated platform that provides e-commerce businesses direct access to infrastructure designed for multi-market operations. By combining GWC's logistics capabilities with Quivo's commerce and fulfilment technology, we offer a single operating model that reduces complexity and supports disciplined expansion across markets,” said Matthew Kearns, Group chief executive officer of GWC.

Through this integrated setup, e-commerce businesses can manage inventory, orders, and returns across the GCC, Europe, and the US through a unified operating environment. By eliminating fragmented systems and duplicated processes, the model supports consistent execution, operational transparency, and control as businesses scale across markets.

GWC's participation at WORLDEF Dubai 2026 reinforces its positioning as a platform and infrastructure provider for e-commerce growth, supporting both regional businesses expanding internationally and global players entering the GCC.

The model reflects GWC's broader strategy of aligning disciplined physical logistics execution with a standardised, technology-enabled operating layer.

