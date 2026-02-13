Rajagiri Public School's Lumina 2026 Carnival Draws Crowds

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rajagiri Public School hosted its student-led charity carnival, Lumina 2026 on January 8, drawing enthusiastic crowds to the campus from 4pm to 8pm.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Aju Abraham, member of the board of directors, along with admin director Jinsu Aju and principal Joshy Abraham, who commended the student council for their exemplary organisational efforts.

Deputy head boy Gurshaan Singh and deputy head girl Ayisha Vengasseri led the planning and execution of the carnival, with significant contributions from students of grade IX and XI.

The carnival featured a wide range of cultural performances, games, activity stalls, and entertainment programmes across the campus. While some attractions were offered free of charge, premium experiences were available for a nominal fee.

Select materials and services were outsourced to enhance the quality of offerings.

The charity-focused event witnessed strong participation from parents, students, and teachers. In alignment with the school's mission to nurture student leadership and social responsibility, all surplus funds after covering basic expenses will be donated to charitable organisations.

The initiative stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of students, parents, faculty, and the school administration in creating an event that combined entertainment with community service. School officials expressed their appreciation to all participants and supporters who contributed to the grand success of the carnival Lumina 2026.

